Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

MSDH announces new State Health Officer to replace Dr. Dobbs in August

MSDH announces new State Health Officer who will replace Dr. Dobbs in August
MSDH announces new State Health Officer who will replace Dr. Dobbs in August(Mississippi State Board of Medical Licensure)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi State Board of Health has announced the next State Health Officer, who will be replacing Dr. Thomas Dobbs the first of August.

Daniel P. Edney, MD, FACP, FASAM, who will replace Dr. Dobbs when he resigns from his position at the end of July, currently holds the position of Deputy State Health Officer and initially joined MSDH as chief medical officer and regional health officer for the Central Public Health Region in February of 2021.

According Dr. Dobbs, Edney has been “a tremendous asset” since he joined the Health Department, and especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Following in the footsteps of Dr. Dobbs, I, too, hope to serve as a catalyst for change – especially with infant and maternal mortality, the opioids battle plaguing the country right now, and moving the needle in preventive health and health equity issues,” Edney said.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Auditor’s office arrests another business owner named in WLBT ‘Pandemic Profits’ investigation
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
A 19-year-old man has been sentenced to 25 years in the Mississippi Department of Corrections...
Jackson teen sentenced to 25 years for murder of 17-year-old girlfriend
One person airlifted after two-vehicle crash on I-55 in Madison Co.
18-year-old Latimius Washington (l) 18-year-old Raven Coleman (r)
Teen arrested, charged for the murder of 18-year-old Raven Coleman

Latest News

MSDH: There are currently no cases of monkeypox in Mississippi
MSDH: There are currently no cases of monkeypox in Mississippi
Hinds Co. faces high risk for heartworm in pets, non-profit says
Miss. faces high risk for parasitic infections, non-profit says
Mississippi hospitals and clinics feeling impacts of global IV contrast fluid shortage
Mississippi hospitals and clinics feeling impacts of global IV contrast fluid shortage
Ridgeland family provides home health to chronically ill children after loss of their child
Ridgeland family provides home health to chronically ill children after loss of their child