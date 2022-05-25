First Alert Weather:

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Another round of showers is possible tonight, but the severe threat is marginal. A few showers are possible Thursday, but rain chances will diminish as the day goes on. Highs will reach the 80s Thursday, but more sunshine Friday through Memorial Day weekend will result in sunny skies and highs reaching the upper 80s and lower 90s. We are not expecting rainfall this Memorial Day weekend. The heat index may also get to near 100 degrees, especially later next week. Average high is 86 and the average low is 65 this time of year. South wind at 10mph tonight and southwest at 10mph Thursday. Sunrise is 5:56am and the sunset is 7:59pm. The tropics look quiet right now.

