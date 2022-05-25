First Alert Forecast: unsettled weather to continue today before improving conditions arrive by late week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - eriods of showers and storms will continue into this afternoon ahead of a cold front from the west. Strong to severe storms will also be possible across the area during this time. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for most of central and southwest MS until 5 PM this evening mainly for the risk of damaging wind gusts, but hail and a spin-up tornado cannot be ruled out as well. Rain and storms could linger overnight into early Thursday morning once the front itself passes through the area.

Besides a few lingering showers, mainly during the morning hours, much quieter conditions should be around on Thursday as the front exits farther to the east. Skies will become mostly sunny through the day as highs top out in the lower 80s degrees tomorrow afternoon.

Temperatures will stay on the relatively cool side in the low 80s through the rest of the work week. As high pressure nudges in overhead into the holiday weekend, we will not only stay sunny and dry, but we will also start to see temperatures warm up. Afternoon highs in the low 90s look to return by late weekend going into early next week.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.