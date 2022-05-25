Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: unsettled weather to continue today before improving conditions arrive by late week

Drier weather by late week
Drier weather by late week(WLBT)
By Peyton Garrison
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - eriods of showers and storms will continue into this afternoon ahead of a cold front from the west. Strong to severe storms will also be possible across the area during this time. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for most of central and southwest MS until 5 PM this evening mainly for the risk of damaging wind gusts, but hail and a spin-up tornado cannot be ruled out as well. Rain and storms could linger overnight into early Thursday morning once the front itself passes through the area.

Besides a few lingering showers, mainly during the morning hours, much quieter conditions should be around on Thursday as the front exits farther to the east. Skies will become mostly sunny through the day as highs top out in the lower 80s degrees tomorrow afternoon.

Temperatures will stay on the relatively cool side in the low 80s through the rest of the work week. As high pressure nudges in overhead into the holiday weekend, we will not only stay sunny and dry, but we will also start to see temperatures warm up. Afternoon highs in the low 90s look to return by late weekend going into early next week.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Auditor’s office arrests another business owner named in WLBT ‘Pandemic Profits’ investigation
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
A 19-year-old man has been sentenced to 25 years in the Mississippi Department of Corrections...
Jackson teen sentenced to 25 years for murder of 17-year-old girlfriend
One person airlifted after two-vehicle crash on I-55 in Madison Co.
18-year-old Latimius Washington (l) 18-year-old Raven Coleman (r)
Teen arrested, charged for the murder of 18-year-old Raven Coleman

Latest News

Tornado Warnings issued in several Mississippi counties
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: rainy, stormy periods continue mid-week ahead of cold front
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: waves of rain, storms Wednesday; quieter days ahead
Rain chances continue through mid-week
First Alert Forecast: waves of rain and storms to continue through Thursday morning