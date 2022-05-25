First Alert Forecast: rainy, stormy periods continue mid-week ahead of cold front

WEDNESDAY: A weakening batch of storms will move through central Mississippi early in the day but will help to spark scattered to numerous storms through the mid-late morning into the afternoon hours. Expect mostly cloudy skies with highs in the lower to middle 80s. A few of the storms could, again, be strong. Another batch of rain and storms will be likely overnight – at times, heavy rain could be possible as the cold front approaches from the west.

THURSDAY: A cold front will work its way through central Mississippi to start the day. Chances for rain and storms will shift eastward quickly through mid-morning, along with cloud cover; allowing for sunshine to return as breezy westerly winds kick in. A rogue strong storm will be possible along the front itself, but chances will be low. We’ll turn mostly to partly clear overnight with lows falling into the upper 50s to near 60 by early Friday. An isolated shower or two can’t be ruled out.

EXTENDED PERIOD: Heading into the Memorial Day weekend, expect high pressure to win out, keeping the weather quiet, dry and gradually warmer. Temperatures will also begin to rebound – from the lower 80s Friday back to near 90 by Sunday and Monday. A few isolated showers could flare up by mid-next week, but most will stay dry and warm.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

