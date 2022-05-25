Fire breaks out at home near McDowell Road

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Firefighters were called to the scene before 4 a.m. Wednesday on Barbara Ann Street, near McDowell Road.

You can see smoke billowing from the house as crews worked to put out the fire while rain fell.

We’re working to find out how the fire started and if anyone was inside.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.