Fire breaks out at home near McDowell Road

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 6:54 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Firefighters were called to the scene before 4 a.m. Wednesday on Barbara Ann Street, near McDowell Road.

You can see smoke billowing from the house as crews worked to put out the fire while rain fell.

We’re working to find out how the fire started and if anyone was inside.

