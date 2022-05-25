City of Pearl in early stages of creating a downtown

PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - A downtown area is in the works for the city of Pearl.

On Tuesday night, the Main Street Association hosted a community meeting for residents to give their input on what that downtown should look like.

It’s a group that works with cities all over the country to revitalize certain areas.

The association will then take that feedback and make an initial recommendation at another meeting on Thursday night.

Pearl Mayor Jake Windham says creating a downtown is something that will provide synergy and a higher quality of life for citizens.

“We are a post-World War II architectural style city, so we are not an 1830s, 40s, or when it was traditional to have a downtown area,” said Mayor Windham. “So it’s going to take us some time, and it’s going to take a lot of hard work. I want to tell our citizens it’s not happening next week. But you know, Lord willing, it’ll come to fruition with diligent planning.”

Windham adds that a downtown Pearl is something he’s wanted since growing up in the city and also something many citizens favor having.

After Main Street develops the vision for the downtown, the mayor says he’ll review it, potentially make some changes, and then bring it to the Board of Aldermen and some developers.

