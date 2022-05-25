City, library system to determine who will pay for repairing Welty’s faulty A/C

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s unclear when air conditioning will be fixed at the Eudora Welty Library, with city of Jackson leaders now saying they’re unsure who is responsible for repairing it.

The downtown library has been closed several times this month due to problems with the air conditioning system there.

It was closed again on May 25, according to the Jackson/Hinds Library System’s website. It also closed early on May 24 and was shut down all day on May 23, again due to “A/C issues.”

Jackson Chief Administrative Officer Louis Wright told WLBT on Friday the city was doing an assessment to find the cause of the problem and would “determine how we proceed from there.”

Now, the city is trying to figure out whether the repairs should fall to the city or the library system itself.

“We have not determined how we are going to deal with it,” Wright said. “We are having a meeting with the Jackson/Hinds Library System to talk more about it and come to an agreement.”

Wright said the meeting would be held at the end of this week or the first of next week.

In the meantime, he said city leaders are looking for a copy of the operating agreement between Jackson and Jackson-Hinds to clarify the responsibilities of both parties.

Documents and news reports show that the topic of library maintenance is nothing new.

Last July, WLBT reported that the Richard Wright Library had been closed for more than a year because of a $2,000 plumbing issue at the South Jackson branch.

Kim Corbett, who was the acting director of the library system at the time, said the Wright building was city-owned and therefore, the city was responsible for repairing it.

However, a year earlier, the Lumumba administration refused to make the repairs at the facility, saying JHLS was responsible.

JHLS’ current executive director, Floyd Council, could not be reached for comment.

Ward 1 Councilman Ashby Foote believes Jackson should make the repairs, and that the city should better maintain its buildings or start selling them off.

“This highlights the real issue – citizens aren’t able to use the facilities because we have not taken care of them in a manner we’re supposed to take care of them,” he said.

More than 28,000 books were checked out from JHLS’ flagship branch in 2019, according to figures provided by the Mississippi Library Commission, making it the third-most used of JHLS’s 13 branches.

Jackson/Hinds was created in 1986 as part of an agreement between the city of Jackson and Hinds County.

Under terms of that agreement, the library board would be responsible for “the operation, proper care and maintenance” of library buildings, “including, but not limited to, utilities, telephone, yard, and grounds maintenance, repairs, placements, janitorial and security services.”

The agreement also stated that the city had the option of maintaining buildings within the city “in lieu of that responsibility being assumed by the administrative board” and that it must notify the library board of its decision at the start of each fiscal year.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.