Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Bureau of Narcotics seizes $205K in powder cocaine in Hinds County drug bust

Evans was arrested during a May 24 drug bust in Hinds County.
Evans was arrested during a May 24 drug bust in Hinds County.(Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics says a drug bust in Hinds County has taken two kilograms of cocaine off the streets.

Wednesday, the agency announced that it had arrested Cedrick Earl Evans during a drug trafficking arrest in Hinds County.

The arrest was made Tuesday.

MBN seizes $205K in cocaine, along with $42,000 in cash during recent drug arrest in Hinds...
MBN seizes $205K in cocaine, along with $42,000 in cash during recent drug arrest in Hinds County.(Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics)

Evans is being charged with aggravated trafficking of a controlled substance.

Approximately 2 kilograms of powder cocaine, valued at $205,000, along with $42,420 in cash, was seized.

Evans has not been awarded a bond at this time. It was not known where he was being held.

The location of the arrest was not known.

Agencies participating in the arrest include the Bureau of Narcotics, the Ridgeland Police Department, the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office, and the Department of Homeland Security.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Auditor’s office arrests another business owner named in WLBT ‘Pandemic Profits’ investigation
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
One person airlifted after two-vehicle crash on I-55 in Madison Co.
A 19-year-old man has been sentenced to 25 years in the Mississippi Department of Corrections...
Jackson teen sentenced to 25 years for murder of 17-year-old girlfriend
18-year-old Latimius Washington (l) 18-year-old Raven Coleman (r)
Teen arrested, charged for the murder of 18-year-old Raven Coleman

Latest News

MHP Pursuit leads to crash and arrest in Rankin County.
Pearl man facing felony and misdemeanor charges following Rankin Co. pursuit
Welty Library severely damaged during 2013 hailstorm. Problems have continued ever since.
City, library system to determine who will pay for repairing Welty’s faulty A/C
Job Corps Launches Recruitment Drive in Mississippi
Job Corps Launches Recruitment Drive in Mississippi
WLBT at 5p - clipped version
WLBT at 5p - clipped version