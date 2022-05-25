5K run to raise money benefitting people with disabilities

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - A non-profit that trains dogs for Mississippians with disabilities needs your help to assist people looking for a task-trained companion.

Hub City Service Dogs is hosting a Dog Days 5K and 2 Mile Walk.

FestivalSouth, the seventh annual dog-friendly Dog Days 5K event will be on June 11 at Kamper Park in Hattiesburg.

The executive director, Angela Davis-Morris, used to volunteer and when she saw how much time, money, and effort went into training a service animal for individuals with disabilities, she decided to put a run together to raise money.

“This is our seventh Dog Days event, and we are excited for the participants to experience what this year’s event will offer,” Davis-Morris said. “This event has raised almost $100,000 for Hub City Service Dogs.”

Kicking off at 7:30 a.m., the race tours through the Avenues of Hattiesburg, down Mamie Street and Concart Street, ending near the Hattiesburg Zoo.

Registration is $25 per participant in advance and $35 on the morning of the race.

Proceeds will benefit Hub City Service Dogs, Inc., a nonprofit organization that helps place and custom train service dogs with individuals who demonstrate a true need.

The goal this year is to raise $22,000 and currently, the non-profit is only a few thousand dollars short of its goal.

