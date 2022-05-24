WLBT’s Things To Know 5/24/22: Catalytic converter thefts, Black Rodeo cancellation, and a man impersonates a police officer

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. Catalytic converter thefts

Catalytic converter thefts continue to be a big problem in our area. Thieves are stealing the exhaust systems and selling them because of the precious metal inside. Assistant Director Donna Carver says on Friday morning, Cutler’s Grow N Learn Day Care Center was preparing to transport their kids when they heard a strange noise. “Instead of the normal sound of the bus and the van running, it sounded like it didn’t have a muffler,” Carver said. “It was a horrible loud sound.” They quickly realized catalytic converters like these were stolen from under the vehicles. This is the second time it has happened in the past year. “We are trying to safely transport children, and anything that would jeopardize the safety of our children is not acceptable,” said Carver.

2. Black Rodeo cancellation

Rodeo fans will be disappointed that a popular summer event won’t be returning to the Capital City. The summer fan favorite is the second major event to halt plans for an event at the fairgrounds. Earlier this month, the last day of the MudBug Festival was canceled after a shooting in the rear parking lot. It will be a big disappointment for rodeo fans with the reported cancellation of the “Baddest Show on Dirt,” the Jackson Black Rodeo. Thousands pack the Mississippi Coliseum each year to see cowboys and cowgirls ride and rope. But according to organizers, the 19th annual Jackson Black Rodeo won’t be held this year. A Facebook post from the Real Cowboy Rodeo Association stated that the reasons are due to previous incidents on the fairgrounds that will restrict the event from being what it has been. Under Frank Penny Edwards’ post, it read, “I stand for the safety of all RCA fans, cowboys and cowgirls.” State Fairgrounds Director Michael Lasseter said safety was the issue.

3. A man impersonates a police officer

Texas authorities say a man was arrested after impersonating a San Antonio police officer before forcing his way into a home. (Credit: KSAT via CNN Newsource)

Authorities in Texas are reminding the public to ask for identification when talking to a law enforcement officer after a man allegedly impersonated an officer to get inside a home and rob the owners. Salvatore Alfieri, 38, is now in custody. He is accused of impersonating a police officer and burglarizing a home while wearing a ski mask and a police tactical vest, according to Sheriff Javier Salazar. Alfieri claimed to be with the San Antonio Police Department. “He claimed to be an officer that needed to do some sort of probation check and indicated that he needed to do a search for contraband in the house,” Salazar said. Alfieri was armed, and once he got inside of the house, he threatened the woman at the home. The sheriff said Alfieri made her give him cell phones and a large sum of cash before leaving.

