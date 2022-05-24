Connect. Shop. Support Local.
U.S. Attorney announces 11 people indicted on gun-related charges

(Public Domain Pictures)
By Anthony Warren
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Nearly a dozen people, including 10 from the city of Jackson, were recently indicted by a federal grand jury on gun charges.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office announced the indictments in a video press release Tuesday.

All suspects are currently behind bars and awaiting trial or sentencing. One individual, Obryan Hubbard, of Jackson, is awaiting sentencing after filing a notice of intent to plea on charges connected to a February robbery at a store on Capitol Street.

Earnest Guise, meanwhile, is charged with being a possession of a firearm. He was arrested following a shooting outside the M-Bar Sports Grill early last year.

Augena Funchess, a woman riding with him at the time, is charged with murder in connection with the shooting. She allegedly shot and killed Kiana Singleton while hanging outside the passenger side of Guise’s vehicle.

At the time of the incident, Guise was out on post-release supervision also on charges of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

A list of those arrested is shown below:

  • David Tyler, 31, of Jackson - carjacking, brandishing a firearm, felon in possession of a firearm. Trial set for July 5
  • Alreco Hill, 32, of Jackson - felon in possession of a firearm. Trial set for June 27.
  • Oscar Flending, 41, of Jackson - felon in possession of a firearm. Trial set for July 25.
  • Jacques Brown, 40, of Jackson - felon in possession of a firearm. Change of plea hearing set for May 31.
  • Earnest Guise, 41, of Jackson - felon in possession of a firearm. Trial set for June 6.
  • Obryan Hubbard, 32, of Jackson - robbery and brandishing a firearm. Sentencing set for September 1.
  • Kenneth Jenkins, 34, of Goodman - felon in possession of a firearm. Trial set for June 27.
  • Andrew Sykes, 27, of Jackson - felon in possession of a firearm. Trial set for June 27.
  • Jonathan Nichols, 43, of Canton - felon in possession of a firearm. Trial set for June 6.
  • Stanley Casnell, 49, of Jackson - felon possession of a firearm. Trial set for July 11.
  • Nigel Payton, 39, of Jackson - felon in possession of a firearm. Trial set for June 6.

