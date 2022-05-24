“Unfinished Business” for Northwest Rankin Baseball

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) - The preparation for the Northwest Rankin baseball team’s 2022 season started the second the 2021 season ended.

Coming up shorts in the MHSAA Class 6A state championship to Madison Central, the Cougars knew that, with the amount of players from that team that were returning, the next season would be as good a chance as any to win the program’s first title since 2005.

“We said right after we lost that we had unfinished business,” Senior pitcher and Southern Miss signee Nick Monistere said during Monday’s practice. “It’s a redemption thing this year. We’re back here now and we want to win it. We don’t want to come in second again.”

The business is almost finished with The Cougars needing to beat Desoto Central twice this week to claim the 6A crown.

“The moment we got done, we started summer workouts and you could just tell the focus was there from our guys,” head coach K.K. Aldridge recalled. “We think we’re the best team that is out there so we play with that confidence.

“Hopefully, we just continue to play our brand of baseball. Whenever we do that, we have a lot of success.”

Game one of the best-of-three MHSAA 6A Championship Series is set for 7 p.m. on Wednesday from Trustmark Park in Pearl. Game two will take place Friday at the same time. An if-necessary game three is scheduled for Saturday with a start time to be announced.

