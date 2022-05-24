Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Teen arrested, charged for the murder of 18-year-old Raven Coleman

18-year-old Latimius Washington (l) 18-year-old Raven Coleman (r)
18-year-old Latimius Washington (l) 18-year-old Raven Coleman (r)(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A teen was arrested and charged for the murder of 18-year-old Raven Coleman on Tuesday.

Authorities say 18-year-old Latimius Washington was apprehended and arrested on Winn Street in Jackson.

He is charged with murder, two counts of aggravated assault, shooting into an occupied vehicle, and drive-by shooting.

On January 13, 2022, Coleman was killed on Ellis Avenue Plaza after stopping at T-Mobile to pay a phone bill. 

Raven Coleman
Raven Coleman(Family)

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

