Sign variance approved for QuikTrip convenience store planned for North Jackson

QuickTrip logo
By Anthony Warren
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A major hurdle has been cleared for one convenience store hoping to open a new location in Northeast Jackson.

Tuesday, the council approved a sign variance for the QuikTrip store planned for 6010 I-55 North. The location was home to the now-defunct Twin Peaks restaurant, which closed in 2021.

The variance was needed so the company could erect a taller ground sign at the location.

QuikTrip had been asking for a 65-foot site, but city zoning rules only allowed for a sign 35 tall. A variance is needed to build something beyond what city ordinance allows in a particular area.

Dylan King, an attorney representing the company’s owners, said the taller sign was needed so it could be seen from the interstate.

He said other businesses there had signs of similar heights.

After meeting with the city’s Planning and Development Department, QuikTrip agreed to a sign that was 56.5 feet tall.

The council approved the variance on a unanimous vote, with Ward 3 Councilman Kenneth Stokes thanking the owners for choosing Jackson.

“You won’t regret choosing Jackson. A lot of positive things are taking place in the city. You have heard about the negative. But you have more negative things in Chicago, and you still see growth in Chicago,” he said.

