Security payment refusal is reportedly the reason for Jackson Black Rodeo cancellation

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Rodeo fans will be disappointed that a popular summer event won’t be returning to the Capital City.

The summer fan favorite is the second major event to halt plans for an event at the fairgrounds. Earlier this month, the last day of the MudBug Festival was canceled after a shooting in the rear parking lot.

It will be a big disappointment for rodeo fans with the reported cancellation of the “Baddest Show on Dirt,” the Jackson Black Rodeo.

Thousands pack the Mississippi Coliseum each year to see cowboys and cowgirls ride and rope. But according to organizers, the 19th annual Jackson Black Rodeo won’t be held this year.

A Facebook post from the Real Cowboy Rodeo Association stated that the reasons are due to previous incidents on the fairgrounds that will restrict the event from being what it has been. Under Frank Penny Edwards’ post, it read, “I stand for the safety of all RCA fans, cowboys and cowgirls.”

State Fairgrounds Director Michael Lasseter said safety was the issue.

“We would love for the RCA to come to the Mississippi State Fairgrounds,” said Lasseter.

According to the fairgrounds director, he was in negotiations with promoters last week and learned about the cancellation through a post. He said the promoter refused to provide security for requested gatherings on the south end of the grounds and tailgating on the north end.

“We’re not opposed to any RV parking or any tailgating. That’s common on the Mississippi State Fairgrounds,” said Lasseter. “We’re just asking promoters of all events, if they have those elements; they pay for security.”

Officials said roughly 3,000 to 4,000 fans attend the event. Security for that number could range from $5,000- $10,000, depending on the length of the event and other details.

In 2019 there was a shooting at the rodeo in the south parking lot that left a 25-year-old in critical condition. The 2020 rodeo was cancelled due to COVID.

“Last year, we did have security,” added Lasseter. “The promoter did agree to pay for security. We did compromise with him, also had officer out there, but this year the promoter rejected paying for security.”

The Real Cowboy Rodeo Association has not responded to repeated requests for comment.

