Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Police ID suspect in fatal New York City subway shooting

The police department tweeted a photo of the 25-year-old Andrew Abdullah, who is wanted in...
The police department tweeted a photo of the 25-year-old Andrew Abdullah, who is wanted in connection to a fatal shooting on a NYC subway.(NYPD)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Police on Tuesday identified a suspect in the fatal shooting of a passenger aboard a moving New York City subway train.

The NYPD says Andrew Abdullah is wanted in the death of 48-year-old Daniel Enriquez, who was shot and killed late Sunday morning aboard a Q train near the Canal Street station in Manhattan.

The police department tweeted a photo of the 25-year-old Abdullah and asked the public for help finding him.

Court records show Abdullah has two open criminal cases in New York City, one in Brooklyn stemming from an April 24 vehicle theft and the other for an alleged assault in Manhattan in 2020.

Messages seeking comment were left with lawyers representing him in those cases.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Justin Robert Coggins
Mississippi teen charged with murder hours after high school graduation
A 2-year-old boy visiting Biloxi’s Margaritaville Resort drowned Sunday at the pool.
Police call child’s drowning at Margaritaville Biloxi “a horrible accident”
‘That was for nothing’: Residents react to ‘prank’ that leaves Jackson teen dead
Man driving stolen car dies after crashing at Jackson intersection during police chase
The Real Cowboy Association has announced that the 19th annual Jackson Black Rodeo has been...
19th annual Jackson Black Rodeo canceled due to ‘previous incidents on the Fairgrounds’

Latest News

The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District says an active shooter was reported at Robb...
Texas school district locked down amid reports of shooter
Rick Spinrad, NOAA administrator, says to expect another busy hurricane season.
Stormy repeat: NOAA predicts busy Atlantic hurricane season
FILE - In this March 15, 2021, file photo, demonstrators gather on the steps of the Montana...
Montana bars birth certificate sex changes, even with surgery
A woman says she shot and killed an intruder at her Florida home.
‘Back off, dude, I’ll shoot you.’ Woman recounts shooting, killing intruder
Ryan Last, 17, was a high school senior in California who died by suicide in March after he...
High school senior dies by suicide after falling victim to online sextortion, family says