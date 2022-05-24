Connect. Shop. Support Local.
One person in custody after pursuit ends in crash on Highway 463 in Madison

(MGN)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 9:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - One person is in custody after a pursuit ends in a crash in Madison on Monday.

Madison County Sheriff’s Department says one car was hauled off on Highway 463 near Crawford Street.

According to authorities, no one was hurt. The suspect’s name has not been released at this time.

