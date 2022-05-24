One person airlifted after two-vehicle crash on I-55 in Madison Co.

MADISON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - One person was airlifted after a two-vehicle crash in Madison County on Tuesday.

The crash occurred on I-55 north of Gluckstadt Road. There has been no update at this time on the condition of the people involved in the wreck.

This is an ongoing investigation.

