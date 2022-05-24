Man pleads guilty to sexually abusing child at his Richland home

RICHLAND, Miss. (WLBT) - A Richland man has been sentenced to more than two decades behind bars after pleading guilty to the sexual battery of a minor under the age of 14.

According to authorities, the Richland Police Department received a referral from the Mississippi Child Protection Services regarding William Findley Holman, Jr. abusing a minor child in October of 2021.

After the child told her mother that Holman touched her, the mother took her to the doctor. The report to CPS came from the medical provider and stated that the abuse took place at Holman’s home.

The child was then interviewed, and in that interview stated that Holman performed sexual acts on her multiple times.

The Richland Police Department would interview Holman and he admitted to some of the allegations. Rather than proceed to trial on all his charges, Holman pled guilty on May 16, 2022.

Judge Brad Mills sentenced him to 25 years for sexual battery involving a minor under the age of 14. Holman will be required to serve 20 years day for day in prison.

He will then be placed on supervised probation for five years. In addition, he must register as a sex offender and will have no contact with his victim.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.