Jackson teen sentenced to 25 years for murder of 17-year-old girlfriend

RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A 19-year-old has been sentenced to 25 years in the Mississippi Department of Corrections for the second-degree murder of his girlfriend.

According to officials, Ozell Lewis, Jr. pulled out a stolen gun and shot his girlfriend of two years, 17-year-old Jashonna Adams of Richland, causing her death.

Officials say that Lewis will serve his sentence without the possibility of parole or early release.

