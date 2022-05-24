First Alert Forecast: waves of rain and storms to continue through Thursday morning

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Periods of showers and storms will continue across the area this evening and at times overnight. In addition to the heavy downpours and lightning, some storms could be strong to potentially severe. Main threats with any gusty storms will be strong winds and hail, but a brief spin-up tornado cannot completely be ruled out. Other than the chance for rain, it will be warm and muggy tonight with lows only falling to the lower 70s.

A couple waves of rain and storms are also anticipated on Wednesday as a cold front approaches from the west. An isolated strong to severe risk will also be possible across the area tomorrow as well. The front is expected to pass through late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning, which will then put an end to the unsettled weather pattern.

Skies will become sunny into Thursday afternoon with the front now to the east. It will be slightly cooler out with highs near 80 in the wake of the cold front. High pressure is expected to quickly build in overhead by late week into Memorial Day Weekend. As of a result, lots of sunshine will be around going forward into the holiday weekend as temperatures start to trend back up. Highs will likely be back above normal near 90 by Sunday going into next week.

