First Alert Forecast: periodic shower, storm risk continues mid-week

First Alert Forecast
By Patrick Ellis
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 4:54 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TUESDAY: A few waves of storms will march through Mississippi on Tuesday amid variably cloudy skies. Storms will be common fixture in the forecast, but not everyone will see them, nor will it be a consistent rain where we do see it. Scattered downpours will flare up by late morning, continuing through the afternoon. A disturbance swinging in from the southwest will keep storms alive through early evening. A few of the storms could be heavy and gusty. Storm chances will gradually diminish by midnight as lows fall into the lower 70s.

WEDNESDAY: A weakening batch of storms will move through central Mississippi early in the day but will help to spark scattered to numerous storms through the afternoon hours. Expect mostly cloudy skies with highs in the lower to middle 80s. A few of the storms could, again, be strong. Another batch of rain and storms will be likely overnight – at times, heavy rain could be possible as the cold front approaches from the west.

EXTENDED PERIOD: As a cold front shifts eastward through Thursday mid-day, drier weather returns to round out the work and school week – heading into the Memorial Day weekend. Temperatures will also begin to rebound – from the lower 80s Thursday and Friday back to near 90 by Sunday and Monday.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

