First Alert Forecast: Marginal Risk for storms through Thursday! Impacts; Gusty Winds, Hail possible, Spin-up tornado possible, flash flooding! Memorial Day Weekend returns clear!

Another cloudy day in store for us this Tuesday, as we begin to see rain chances move in during the afternoon and early evening.

Storms returning Tuesday through Thursday! A few of the impacts will be possible Gusty Winds and Hail. Tornado Threat is low and Flash Flooding is possible. (WLBT)

This is going to help hold temperatures near the mid-80s for the Highs and Low temps falling to the low 70s tonight. Rain chances increase today as we are looking at a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. We are under a Marginal Risk for strong storms on our Tuesday. Gusty winds and small hail are possible as storms develop today.

Wednesday, our rain chances continue throughout the area, with a 60% chance of showers and a few storms possible! Highs on Wednesday, the low to mid-80s across the area, with Lows falling to the mid-60s. Our next front begins to push through Wednesday night and on Thursday.

Temperatures on Thursday return to the upper 70s and low 80s with a 50% chance of showers and storms. The front pushing through allows for temperatures to lower than normal added the cloudy conditions throughout the area on Thursday.

Friday and Saturday, rain looks to move out of the area, with High reaching back into the low to mid-80s. We are looking at mostly sunny conditions Friday and Saturday.

Clear conditions for the Memorial Day weekend and even for Memorial Day itself! Showers and storms will have moved through the area leading us to have a nice weekend ahead! Temperatures rebound to the low 90s for Memorial Day! (WLBT)

Sunday looks to hold the same conditions although, we see the low 90s return for our area!

Lows fall to the low 60s during this upcoming weekend!

Memorial Day, we are looking at temperatures continuing to rise into the low 90s for Highs across the area. Rain chances looking really light as of right now.

