Copiah County Sheriff’s Office seeks help in locating suspects in auto burglaries

The Copiah County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help locate suspects involved in two different sets of auto burglaries.(Copiah County Sheriff's Office)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COPIAH CO., Miss. (WLBT) -The Copiah County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help locate suspects involved in two different sets of auto burglaries.

Both burglaries were captured on video in Crystal Springs on Rhymes Road.

Anyone with any information or the identity of these individuals is asked to contact your local law enforcement or the Copiah County Sheriff’s Office.

