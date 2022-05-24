Canton awarded $23M for flood prevention

CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - The government has awarded $23 million to Madison County to address a problem that’s plagued the city of Canton for decades.

The county’s board of supervisors made the announcement Tuesday morning.

The funds are a part of the United States Department of Agriculture’s Divisions of Natural Resources Conservation Service and the Watershed Flooding Prevention Operations program.

Supervisor Karl Banks stated, “This money will have a significant impact on stopping the flooding in the City of Canton because our efforts will focus on Upper Bear Creek. Canton’s flooding issues can be significantly mitigated through this process.”

Banks concluded, “I offer a special ‘thank you’ to my colleagues on the Board who were supportive of this initiative, having the shared foresight to study this issue and to the local, regional, and national USDA representatives who helped secure this important financial commitment.”

The funds are based upon reimbursement of up to the award amount of $23.55 million.

