WLBT’s Things To Know 5/23/22: A prank gone wrong, Mississippi music festival shooting, and a pregnant woman’s ‘tantrum’

1. A prank gone wrong

Another teenager is dead in Jackson after a weekend shooting that police describe as a “prank gone wrong.” Jackson Police say three teenagers pulled up to a friend’s house wearing ski masks and holding toy guns that looked real. What was supposed to be a joke ended up as the Capital City’s 54th homicide of the year. The city of Jackson had the same number of killings on this exact date last year, which was the city’s deadliest year on record. While Jackson Police label Saturday’s homicide as “justifiable,” residents along Village Drive use a different word: “senseless.” “There’s a lot of stuff going on now. People are on edge. You look at somebody wrong, and they’ll pull a gun on you, and they’ll want to shoot,” Village Drive resident Demarise Heygood said. “People lose their lives for nothing, and that was for nothing.” Ward 3 Jackson City Councilman Kenneth Stokes said the same.“Guns and fake guns are nothing to play with,” he said. “In this day in time where people are killing and shooting each other over nonsense, don’t play like that.”

2. Mississippi music festival shooting

One person shot at 'SpringFest' concert in Batesville

An investigation is underway after a shooting at a North Mississippi music festival Saturday night. Police say the shooter and the victim knew each other, but neither person was from Panola County. The victim was rushed to a hospital in Oxford in critical condition. “It’s kind of just embarrassing, you know? Kind of embarrassing,” one resident said. This Batesville resident chose to remain anonymous but told us she was at SpringFest. She and her husband were leaving the concert, looking to meet up with their teenage daughter. They didn’t hear the shots, but they certainly saw police and the chaos that followed. “We immediately go into panic mode,” the woman said. “We look up and what looks like thousands run towards us trying to leave. People are screaming at you ‘Run! Run!’ and you can’t because you’re not going to leave (your daughter), so you’re running in the opposite direction trying to find her.”

3. A pregnant woman’s ‘tantrum’

Upset by how long her order was taking, the woman went behind the counter and started throwing bottles and cups, according to authorities. (WFTS via CNN)

A pregnant woman from Florida is facing several charges after authorities say she threw a “violent tantrum” inside McDonald’s over the amount of time her order was taking. Tianis Jones, 22, allegedly became enraged when her drive-thru order was taking too long Thursday at a McDonald’s in Lakeland, Florida. Employees say Jones stormed into the restaurant, went behind the counter and started throwing bottles and cups. She caused about $100 in damages, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Grady Judd says she also called 911 to complain about her service. “She dialed 911 and complained about her order at McDonald’s. So, things went from bad to worse,” he said. “Her sister tried to get her out of the McDonald’s. She wouldn’t do that. Instead, she continued on her rant and her rage.”

