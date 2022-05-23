USM pitcher Tanner Hall awarded 2022 Ferriss Trophy

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - Pitcher Tanner Hall, of the University of Southern Mississippi, became the first pitcher since 2018 to win the Ferriss Trophy, which was presented by the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians and the Pearl River Resort.

USM’s Nick Sandlin was the last pitcher to win the award, and four years later, he is in the Major Leagues with the Cleveland Guardians.

Hall put together a 7-2 record for the Golden Eagles who begin Conference USA play in Hattiesburg this Wednesday. In 87.1 innings, Hall only allowed 76 hits, striking out 120 and walking only 10 batters.

He had a batting average against of .227. He also becomes the 18th Mississippi college player to receive the award named for former Major League star and Delta State coach, Dave “Boo” Ferriss.

Hall won over four other finalists including Tim Elko, of Ole Miss; R.J. Yeager, of MSU; Harrison Haley, of Delta State and Brett Sanchez, of Belhaven.

He is the fourth Southern Mississippi player to take home the Ferriss Trophy.

Tanner Hall joins



Nick Sandlin, RHP - 2018

James McMahan, RHP - 2015

Tyler Koelling, OF - 2011



as the fourth recipient of the prestigious Ferris Trophy. #EverythingMatters | #SMTTT pic.twitter.com/2GiYbGRniW — Southern Miss Baseball (@SouthernMissBSB) May 23, 2022

The Ferriss Trophy is part of the Outstanding College Player Award Series which also includes the C Spire Conerly Trophy for football and the Howell and Gillom trophies presented by MBCI and Pearl River Resort for men’s and women’s basketball.

Mississippi Band of Choctaws Indians and the Pearl River Resort sponsored the Howell, Gillom and Ferriss Trophies for the first time this year.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.