Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

USM pitcher Tanner Hall awarded 2022 Ferriss Trophy

The trophy was presented by the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians and the Pearl River Resort.
Pitcher Tanner Hall is the fourth Southern Mississippi player to take home the Ferriss Trophy.
Pitcher Tanner Hall is the fourth Southern Mississippi player to take home the Ferriss Trophy.(Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame & Museum)
By WDAM Staff
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - Pitcher Tanner Hall, of the University of Southern Mississippi, became the first pitcher since 2018 to win the Ferriss Trophy, which was presented by the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians and the Pearl River Resort.

USM’s Nick Sandlin was the last pitcher to win the award, and four years later, he is in the Major Leagues with the Cleveland Guardians.

Hall put together a 7-2 record for the Golden Eagles who begin Conference USA play in Hattiesburg this Wednesday. In 87.1 innings, Hall only allowed 76 hits, striking out 120 and walking only 10 batters.

He had a batting average against of .227. He also becomes the 18th Mississippi college player to receive the award named for former Major League star and Delta State coach, Dave “Boo” Ferriss.

Hall won over four other finalists including Tim Elko, of Ole Miss; R.J. Yeager, of MSU; Harrison Haley, of Delta State and Brett Sanchez, of Belhaven.

He is the fourth Southern Mississippi player to take home the Ferriss Trophy.

The Ferriss Trophy is part of the Outstanding College Player Award Series which also includes the C Spire Conerly Trophy for football and the Howell and Gillom trophies presented by MBCI and Pearl River Resort for men’s and women’s basketball.

Mississippi Band of Choctaws Indians and the Pearl River Resort sponsored the Howell, Gillom and Ferriss Trophies for the first time this year.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

‘Prank gone wrong’: 15-year-old shot in chest, killed by friend in Jackson
Justin Robert Coggins
Mississippi teen charged with murder hours after high school graduation
One person shot at outdoor music festival in Batesville, MS
Family shares story after gunfire at Mississippi music festival
A 2-year-old boy visiting Biloxi’s Margaritaville Resort drowned Sunday at the pool.
Child drowns in Biloxi hotel pool
‘That was for nothing’: Residents react to ‘prank’ that leaves Jackson teen dead

Latest News

Super State! Dawgs headed to NCAA Super Regional
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is one of the XFL's owners.
XFL to host HBCU showcase at Jackson State
SOURCE: WLBT
Ole Miss coach McPhee-McCuin agrees to new contract
Ole Miss QB Matt Corral
Ole Miss QB Matt Corral drafted by the Carolina Panthers