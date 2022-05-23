Trail of Honor event highlights Vietnam war heroes

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If it wasn’t for the pandemic, this would be the 22nd year for the Trail of Honor.

The mission is to recognize Vietnam veterans, and it is expanding to this generation.

This year’s celebration is bridging a gap through its storytelling of heroes.

It’s that very reason that Gary Michael Rose is visiting the Trail of Honor. Rose is part of an elite group after being awarded the highest military award for bravery — the Congressional Medal of Honor.

“This is a symbol of what honor and courage is,” Rose said. “It’s not mine. It’s all of theirs.”

Rose says most Medal of Honor recipients don’t want the recognition. It’s about comradery and making sure future generations know who fought for their freedom and how they did it.

“I mostly wear this for all the ones that didn’t come home,” said Rose. “The ones that are missing in action and all these men who did extremely brave and courageous things that never got recognized for what they did and never will.”

The recognition is in the reenactments along the Trail of Honor.

It’s a gentle nod and thank you to everyone that raised their hand to serve.

“We want them to know that we understand their sacrifice and what they were willing to give for our freedom,” said David McElroy, director of Trail of Honor.

It’s also a space where families of fallen soldiers can reflect and take a piece of their loved ones with them.

