Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Mississippi teen charged with murder hours after high school graduation

According to WCBI, Caledonia teenager, 18-year-old Justin Robert Coggins, was charged with...
According to WCBI, Caledonia teenager, 18-year-old Justin Robert Coggins, was charged with murder hours after graduating from Caledonia High School.
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 6:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) - A Mississippi teen is currently facing murder charges.

According to WCBI, 18-year-old Justin Robert Coggins of Caledonia was charged with murder hours after graduating from Caledonia High School.

Authorities say that Coggins allegedly shot 33-year-old Dusting Hoffpauir during a domestic dispute on Saturday, May 21.

Coggins is now in custody at the Lowndes County Adult Detention Center.

The case is currently under investigation.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Prank gone wrong’: 15-year-old shot in chest, killed by friend in Jackson
Sha’Neal Brown, 18, graduated posthumously from Eau Claire High School.
High school student allegedly killed by father to be awarded posthumous diploma
One person shot at outdoor music festival in Batesville, MS
Family shares story after gunfire at Mississippi music festival
MS Black Panthers denounce shooting in Buffalo, New York
Deandria Johnson
Endangered/Missing Child Alert canceled for Ocean Springs teen

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: unsettled pattern continues through early-mid week
WLBT’s things to know
WLBT’s Things To Know 5/23/22: A prank gone wrong, Mississippi music festival shooting, and a pregnant woman’s ‘tantrum’
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: unsettled periods through last full week of May
Lincoln Co. woman rescues abandoned and malnourished horses