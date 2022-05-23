Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Mid-South Kroger fined $13K due to child labor law violations

By Shyra Sherfield
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 1:03 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - A Mid-South Kroger is facing a $13,000 civil penalty to address child labor violations involving four teens, including one as young as 15 years old.

The U.S. Department of Labor Wage and Hour Division says investigators found three teenagers, 16 and 17-year-olds, employed at the Kroger on Goodman Road in Southaven were allowed to load a trash compactor with the keys in the machine to operate it.

A 15-year-old was also allowed to work more than three hours on a school day and more than 18 hours during a school week.

The department says these are all violations of the federal child labor standard.

Kroger is ordered to pay $13,673 to address the violations.

We have reached out to Kroger; this story will be updated pending the company’s response.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

‘Prank gone wrong’: 15-year-old shot in chest, killed by friend in Jackson
Justin Robert Coggins
Mississippi teen charged with murder hours after high school graduation
One person shot at outdoor music festival in Batesville, MS
Family shares story after gunfire at Mississippi music festival
A 2-year-old boy visiting Biloxi’s Margaritaville Resort drowned Sunday at the pool.
Child drowns in Biloxi hotel pool
‘That was for nothing’: Residents react to ‘prank’ that leaves Jackson teen dead

Latest News

Jackson, Mississippi's seal
Legal fees top at least $138K in Jackson’s battle over who will pick up your trash
Carl’s death sent shockwaves through Ocean Springs because the rooster was so well known in the...
Woman accused in Carl the Rooster’s death enters not guilty plea; Trial date set
Amber Bowling.
Ky. mom accused of throwing newborn over banister in trash bag pleads guilty to murder
Tyreke Walker
Baton Rouge teen missing after getting swept into rough waters at Alabama beach