Mid-South Kroger fined $13K due to child labor law violations

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - A Mid-South Kroger is facing a $13,000 civil penalty to address child labor violations involving four teens, including one as young as 15 years old.

The U.S. Department of Labor Wage and Hour Division says investigators found three teenagers, 16 and 17-year-olds, employed at the Kroger on Goodman Road in Southaven were allowed to load a trash compactor with the keys in the machine to operate it.

A 15-year-old was also allowed to work more than three hours on a school day and more than 18 hours during a school week.

The department says these are all violations of the federal child labor standard.

Kroger is ordered to pay $13,673 to address the violations.

We have reached out to Kroger; this story will be updated pending the company’s response.

