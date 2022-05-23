Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Marine Corps’ California desert base put on lockdown

The base police force is investigating.
The base police force is investigating.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 1:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWENTYNINE PALMS, Calif. (AP) — A sprawling U.S. Marine Corps training center in the Southern California desert has been put on lockdown because of a report of shots fired.

A base spokesperson says the report Monday morning was anonymous and there’s no immediate confirmation of whether shots actually were fired at the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center at Twentynine Palms.

The base police force is investigating.

Twentynine Palms is about 125 miles east of Los Angeles.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Prank gone wrong’: 15-year-old shot in chest, killed by friend in Jackson
Justin Robert Coggins
Mississippi teen charged with murder hours after high school graduation
One person shot at outdoor music festival in Batesville, MS
Family shares story after gunfire at Mississippi music festival
Sha’Neal Brown, 18, graduated posthumously from Eau Claire High School.
High school student allegedly killed by father to be awarded posthumous diploma
MS Black Panthers denounce shooting in Buffalo, New York

Latest News

Firefighters found the four people 300 feet below on the beach.
4 people fall off California cliff; 1 dead and 2 badly hurt
A woman in Virginia is in the hospital after hurting her back while catching her stepdaughter...
Mother breaks back saving stepdaughter from a house fire
John Driskell Hopkins of the Zac Brown Band reveals he has ALS.
Zac Brown Band member reveals ALS diagnosis
Russian army Sergeant Vadim Shishimarin, 21, is seen behind a glass during a court hearing in...
Russian sentenced to life in Ukraine’s 1st war crimes trial
A woman in Virginia is in the hospital after hurting her back while catching her stepdaughter...
Mother breaks back saving stepdaughter from a house fire