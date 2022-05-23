Man driving stolen car dies after crashing at Jackson intersection during police chase

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man driving a stolen car died after crashing into a separate vehicle at a Jackson intersection Monday afternoon.

This according to David Errington with the Byram Police Department.

Errignton says Byram police came upon a green Honda Accord which was stolen and while attempting to make a traffic stop, the driver did not stop.

The driver continued down Siwell Road and made a left on Frontage Road coming towards Jackson.

The vehicle then came through Jackson on Lee Street which is where the man “basically T-boned and raw-sided a silver Chevrolet Silverado,” causing the truck to overturn.

This occurred just down the street from Shirley Elementary School.

The driver of the Silverado was in the truck by herself and was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. According to Errington, she was awake and alert when officers arrived.

The crash did, however, kill the driver of the green Honda Accord, who has been identified as 42-year-old Earl Wigley, Jr. of Belzoni.

Byram police stated that JPD sent their crime scene staff and accident reconstruction team, as well as supervisory personnel, and that the department was “extremely helpful” in assisting Byram detectives and the investigation of the scene.

