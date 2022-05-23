Lincoln Co. woman rescues abandoned and malnourished horses

LINCOLN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A woman in Lincoln County has been saving horses from starvation and abandonment for two years.

To many people, horses like Ginger would be considered a goner. Severe starvation would be a sign of a horse not worth the price tag. However, that’s not what Stacey Rawls saw. Instead, she saw that the horse could become a rescue project.

“We didn’t think Ginger was gonna make it. I mean, she was just the most severe case I have taken in,” Stacey Rawls, owner of Rawls Farm, explained.

In April 2022, Ginger was brought to Stacey Rawls’ Farm in Bogue Chitto, starving, weak, and losing hair. If Rawls was going to save her, it was going to take a lot of work, time, and patience.

“She basically was empty on the inside. So, I had to hand feed her,” Rawls explained.

A month later and people are already noticing improvements to her health.

Rawls said she’s no stranger to rehabilitating horses. In fact, her love for helping animals started at a young age.

“I was about 12, and I got my first real skinny horse. Somebody gave it to me, and it was so skinny. I couldn’t; we couldn’t get on the trailer. My dad had to lift it up and get it on the trailer. And so I saved her,” Rawls said.

Whether they were abused, abandoned, or malnourished, in 2 years, Rawls has provided eight neglected horses with a better life and new homes.

“Even if she already has like a lot on her hands, and she sees another horse that needs saving, she’ll make the time for it,” 16-year-old Ramsey Brown said.

Rawls admits this is an expensive undertaking.

“You got to put money into it. You got to feed them like three times a day sometimes and just give them everything they need,” 14-year-old Maddox Krueder explained.

“You have to do their feet, their teeth, their worming, you know. It’s a lot of care involved,” Rawls said.

But everyone at Rawls Farm agreed there is nothing like seeing the transformation of these horses.

“You can tell, like, whenever the horse knows that you’re saving it. Like they get a lot happier. Like we went and saved Ginger and all them,” Brown said.

“It’s rewarding when you get done, and you see the process and the happy faces of people who understand what it takes,” Rawls said.

