Kentucky mother pleads guilty to murder of newborn baby

Amber Bowling.
Amber Bowling.(Clay County Detention Center)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 9:43 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Clay County woman has pleaded guilty to murder in the death of her newborn baby.

In December 2018, state police say Amber Bowling put the baby boy in a garbage bag before throwing the bag over a banister.

An autopsy showed the newborn suffered fractural ribs and cranial bleeding.

Bowling was supposed to go on trial Monday, but, instead, she pleaded guilty to murder Monday morning.

As part of the plea agreement, the recommended sentence is 40 years in prison.

Bowling will be formally sentenced on June 27.

