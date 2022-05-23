Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Gas jumps 12 cents, bringing average price to $4.15 in Jackson

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The price for a gallon of gasoline in the Jackson area has risen by nearly 12 cents in the past week.

That’s according to GasBuddy.

The average in Jackson right now is $4.15 per gallon. That’s forty cents higher than a month ago and a $1.44 more than a year ago.

The national average right now is $4.57 per gallon.

That’s up more than 45 cents from last month, and a $1.55 more than a year ago, according to GasBuddy.

