Gas jumps 12 cents, bringing average price to $4.15 in Jackson
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The price for a gallon of gasoline in the Jackson area has risen by nearly 12 cents in the past week.
That’s according to GasBuddy.
The average in Jackson right now is $4.15 per gallon. That’s forty cents higher than a month ago and a $1.44 more than a year ago.
The national average right now is $4.57 per gallon.
That’s up more than 45 cents from last month, and a $1.55 more than a year ago, according to GasBuddy.
