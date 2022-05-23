First Alert Forecast: unsettled pattern continues through early-mid week

MONDAY: Our front has slipped farther south toward the Pine Belt to head through the start of the new work week – allowing for chance for rain to remain lower through much of the day. Closer to the front, scattered downpours will be possible as highs only top out in the lower to middle 80s. A few storms will continue past sunset as lows fall back into the upper 60s and lower 70s.

TUESDAY: A few waves of storms will march through Mississippi on Tuesday amid variably to mostly cloudy skies. Expect highs to be in the middle to upper 80s as a warm front drifts northward through the day. A few of the storms could be heavy and gusty. Storm chances will gradually diminish by midnight as lows fall into the lower 70s.

EXTENDED PERIOD: An upper low will continue to dig across the Plains states through mid-week, keeping a risk for rain and storms at times amid warm, humid conditions. Periods of heavy rain will be possible with a chance for strong storm or two on Wednesday. As a cold front shift eastward through Thursday mid-day, drier weather returns to round out the work and school week – heading into the Memorial Day weekend. Temperatures will also begin to rebound – from the lower 80s Thursday and Friday back to near 90 by Sunday and Monday.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

