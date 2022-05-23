Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: Mostly cloudy conditions throughout the area on this Monday! More rain is on the way for us this week as our next front moves through Thursday.

Rain chances increase Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday this week as our next front pushes...
Rain chances increase Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday this week as our next front pushes through on Thursday! a few storms will be possible on Wednesday and we are under a Marginal Risk strong storms on Wednesday!(WLBT)
By Branden Walker
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Good Afternoon!

Cloudy conditions throughout the area as we continue into the afternoon hours. This is going to help hold temperatures near the low 80s for the Highs and Low temps falling to the mid-60s tonight. Light rain chances are possible for us today during the afternoon and possibly in the evening.

Tuesday temperatures continue into the low to mid-80s for the Highs. Lows fall to the mid-60s. Rain chances increase on our Tuesday, we are looking at about a 40 to 50 % chance of showers and a few storms to possibly develop.

Wednesday, our rain chances continue throughout the area with a 50% chance of showers and a few storms possible! Highs on Wednesday, the low to mid-80s across the area, with Lows falling to the mid-60s. Our next front begins to push through Wednesday night and on Thursday.

Temperatures on Thursday return to the upper 70s and low 80s with a 50% chance of showers and storms. The front pushing through allows for temperatures to lower than normal added the cloudy conditions throughout the area on Thursday.

Friday and Saturday, rain looks to move out of the area, with High reaching back into the low to mid-80s. We are looking at mostly sunny conditions Friday and Saturday.

Sunday looks to hold the same conditions although, we see the low 90s return for our area!

Lows fall to the low 60s during this upcoming weekend!

Thank you for watching WLBT’s First Alert Weather!

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Prank gone wrong’: 15-year-old shot in chest, killed by friend in Jackson
Justin Robert Coggins
Mississippi teen charged with murder hours after high school graduation
One person shot at outdoor music festival in Batesville, MS
Family shares story after gunfire at Mississippi music festival
Sha’Neal Brown, 18, graduated posthumously from Eau Claire High School.
High school student allegedly killed by father to be awarded posthumous diploma
MS Black Panthers denounce shooting in Buffalo, New York

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: unsettled pattern continues through early-mid week
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: unsettled periods through last full week of May
Rain chances possible this week
First Alert Forecast: shower & storm chances to continue at times into the new week
Showers and storms possible into tonight.
Peyton's Sunday Evening Forecast