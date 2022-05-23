First Alert Forecast: Mostly cloudy conditions throughout the area on this Monday! More rain is on the way for us this week as our next front moves through Thursday.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Good Afternoon!

Cloudy conditions throughout the area as we continue into the afternoon hours. This is going to help hold temperatures near the low 80s for the Highs and Low temps falling to the mid-60s tonight. Light rain chances are possible for us today during the afternoon and possibly in the evening.

Tuesday temperatures continue into the low to mid-80s for the Highs. Lows fall to the mid-60s. Rain chances increase on our Tuesday, we are looking at about a 40 to 50 % chance of showers and a few storms to possibly develop.

Wednesday, our rain chances continue throughout the area with a 50% chance of showers and a few storms possible! Highs on Wednesday, the low to mid-80s across the area, with Lows falling to the mid-60s. Our next front begins to push through Wednesday night and on Thursday.

Temperatures on Thursday return to the upper 70s and low 80s with a 50% chance of showers and storms. The front pushing through allows for temperatures to lower than normal added the cloudy conditions throughout the area on Thursday.

Friday and Saturday, rain looks to move out of the area, with High reaching back into the low to mid-80s. We are looking at mostly sunny conditions Friday and Saturday.

Sunday looks to hold the same conditions although, we see the low 90s return for our area!

Lows fall to the low 60s during this upcoming weekend!

