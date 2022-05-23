First Alert Forecast: elevated rain and storm chances to continue through mid-week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Besides a slight chance for isolated showers, mainly to the south and east, mostly quiet and cloudy conditions will continue for most spots across central MS. Any showers still on the radar over the next few hours will likely fizzle out overnight. Expect overnight lows to dip to the middle and upper 60s by the early morning hours.

While most of us didn’t need an umbrella today, make sure you have it on standby for Tuesday. Periods of scattered showers and storms will be more likely tomorrow, especially by the afternoon hours, as a warm front lifts northward. Storms could be heavy in nature with heavy downpours and lightning. A few isolated strong to severe storms cannot be ruled out as well tomorrow. It will be slightly warmer out in the middle to upper 80s as this warm front moves overhead.

Waves of rain and storms will also be likely Wednesday ahead of an approaching cold front from the west. Isolated strong to severe storms capable of producing gusty winds and hail will also be possible during this time. Showers will linger around Thursday morning as the cold front passes through before we dry out towards the end of the day. High pressure will quickly build in behind the front by late week into the Memorial Day Weekend allowing for drier/brighter weather to return. Temperatures will also trend warmer over the holiday weekend back to near 90 degrees.

