Downtown Jackson Partners to sponsor fireworks for Juneteenth celebration

(CBS46)
By Anthony Warren
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A much-anticipated fireworks display celebrating the nation’s newest national holiday will go on, thanks to the support of Downtown Jackson Partners.

DJP has agreed to sponsor fireworks for the city of Jackson’s Juneteenth celebration, slated for June 17.

The news comes less than two weeks after the city council backed out of sponsoring the pyrotechnics, due to financial concerns.

“It’s a great, free family event,” said DJP President John Gomez. “You don’t have fireworks downtown very often. I think the event went off very well last year, so we think it will be a good event this year.”

Council President Virgi Lindsay thanks the group for picking up the tab.

“I am grateful for Downtown Jackson Partners for making this special event happen,” she said. I appreciate their commitment to our community and, more importantly, their understanding of the fact that the city needs its support and help.”

Last year, more than 4,000 people attended the city’s two fireworks displays, Parks and Recreation Director Ison Harris previously told the council.

Gomez was not sure how many spectators would attend this year.

The fireworks are expected to cost around $9,000.

