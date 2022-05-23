Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Man tries to steal fire truck while crews battle fire

Man tackled after trying to steal fire truck (KAIT)
Man tackled after trying to steal fire truck (KAIT)(KAIT)
By Chris Carter
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) –

A Trumann man is behind bars after trying to get behind the wheel of a Trumann fire truck.

According to Poinsett County Sheriff Kevin Molder, Freddie William English, 34, tried to jump into a city fire truck while fire fighters were working to put out a fire at a debris pile left behind from the December 2021 tornado.

Region 8 News cameras were rolling Saturday afternoon as English jumped into the truck and several fire fighters tackled English before he could get away.

Before trying to take the fire truck for a joyride, a Region 8 reporter heard English ask the fire department if they had seen his bike.

English is charged with breaking and entering a vehicle and terrorist threatening.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Prank gone wrong’: 15-year-old shot in chest, killed by friend in Jackson
Justin Robert Coggins
Mississippi teen charged with murder hours after high school graduation
One person shot at outdoor music festival in Batesville, MS
Family shares story after gunfire at Mississippi music festival
A 2-year-old boy visiting Biloxi’s Margaritaville Resort drowned Sunday at the pool.
Police call child’s drowning at Margaritaville Biloxi “a horrible accident”
‘That was for nothing’: Residents react to ‘prank’ that leaves Jackson teen dead

Latest News

WLBT at 10p (May 22, 2022)
WLBT at 10p (May 22, 2022)
Trail of Honor event highlights Vietnam war heroes
WLBT at 4p (May 23, 2022)
WLBT at 4p (May 23, 2022)
WLBT at 6p
Raymond Detention Center
Hinds County considering appealing contempt order in jail takeover case to Fifth Circuit