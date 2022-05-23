Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

19th annual Jackson Black Rodeo canceled due to ‘previous incidents on the Fairgrounds’

The Real Cowboy Association has announced that the 19th annual Jackson Black Rodeo has been...
The Real Cowboy Association has announced that the 19th annual Jackson Black Rodeo has been canceled.(Source: Pixabay/stock image)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 8:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -The Real Cowboy Association has announced that the 19th annual Jackson Black Rodeo has been canceled.

According to a post on their Facebook page, RCA cites that “previous incidents on the Fairgrounds,” have restricted the event from taking place.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Prank gone wrong’: 15-year-old shot in chest, killed by friend in Jackson
Sha’Neal Brown, 18, graduated posthumously from Eau Claire High School.
High school student allegedly killed by father to be awarded posthumous diploma
One person shot at outdoor music festival in Batesville, MS
Family shares story after gunfire at Mississippi music festival
MS Black Panthers denounce shooting in Buffalo, New York
Deandria Johnson
Endangered/Missing Child Alert canceled for Ocean Springs teen

Latest News

A 2-year-old boy visiting Biloxi’s Margaritaville Resort drowned Sunday at the pool.
Child drowns in Biloxi hotel pool
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: unsettled pattern continues through early-mid week
WLBT’s things to know
WLBT’s Things To Know 5/23/22: A prank gone wrong, Mississippi music festival shooting, and a pregnant woman’s ‘tantrum’
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: unsettled periods through last full week of May