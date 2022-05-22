Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

‘Prank gone wrong’: 15-year-old shot in chest, killed by friend in Jackson

(WLBT)
By Jordon Gray
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 10:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A 15-year-old was shot and killed on Village Drive after a “prank gone wrong” on Saturday.

Deputy Chief Deric Hearn says Christopher Patton and two others pulled in front of 16-year-old Joshua Davis’ home with masks on and pointed splat (water) guns at Davis that looked like real guns.

According to Hearn, Davis then pointed a real gun at Patton and shot him once in the chest. Authorities say they were all friends.

Chief Hearn says Davis, along with Derreon McGowan and Jakuious Galloway, is in custody.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(L) Robert A. Metten | (M) Edward G. Hawthorn | (R) Matthew P. Gordon
Arrests made in Byram ATV chop shop investigation
JXN Fest cancels one week before show due to ‘unforeseen circumstances’
The Jackson Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred on Ashwood Street.
JPD: Man in critical condition after being shot in stomach over money
Train hits 18-wheeler in Flowood, causing traffic to be closed for ‘undetermined amount of time’
Old Flowood Dr. reopened following crash involving train, 18-wheeler
Police are on the scene at a shooting at Medgar Evers and Marydell.
JPD arrests man accused of killing cousin

Latest News

Deandria Johnson
Endangered/Missing Child Alert issued for Ocean Springs teen
Large crowd gathers for Huntington’s Disease walk in Brandon
MS Black Panthers denounce shooting in Buffalo, New York
Large crowd gathers for Huntington's Disease walk in Brandon