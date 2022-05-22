‘Prank gone wrong’: 15-year-old shot in chest, killed by friend in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A 15-year-old was shot and killed on Village Drive after a “prank gone wrong” on Saturday.

Deputy Chief Deric Hearn says Christopher Patton and two others pulled in front of 16-year-old Joshua Davis’ home with masks on and pointed splat (water) guns at Davis that looked like real guns.

According to Hearn, Davis then pointed a real gun at Patton and shot him once in the chest. Authorities say they were all friends.

Chief Hearn says Davis, along with Derreon McGowan and Jakuious Galloway, is in custody.

