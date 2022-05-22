JPD: Woman shot in foot after intervening in argument

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A 23-year-old woman was shot once in her left foot after intervening in an argument on Saturday.

Jackson Police Department PIO Sam Brown says Joshua Thomas shot the victim when she intervened in an argument between Thomas and a woman.

The 23-year-old was transported by ambulance to a local hospital.

According to JPD, Thomas is currently out on bond for a 2017 homicide.

If you have any information on Thomas’ location, contact JPD at (601) 960-1278 or Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-8477.

