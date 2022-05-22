First Alert Forecast: Showers and storms continue to move into our area on this Sunday. Rain chances continue ahead during the work week!

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Good Morning

Storms are still off in the distance near the Northwest currently. Many of the storms have been slow movers.

Showers and storms continue throughout the area this morning! We are seeing rainfall possible over the next couple of days!

Sunday, rain chances continue throughout the area with a 60% chance of storm possible. This will be our next cold front moving through the area bringing our temperatures to the low 80s.

Monday and Tuesday temperatures continue into the low to mid-80s for the Highs. Lows fall to the mid-60s. Rain chances continue between 30 to 40% chance of showers following the front pushing through the area.

Wednesday, our rain chances continue throughout the area with a 50% chance of showers and a few storms possible! Highs on Wednesday, the mid to upper 80s with Lows falling to the mid-60s.

Thursday, temperatures return to the low 80s with a 40% chance of showers and storms.

Friday and Saturday, rain looks to move out of the area with High reaching back into the mid-80s.

Mostly sunny conditions with Lows falling that evening to the low 60s.

