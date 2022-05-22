First Alert Forecast: shower & storm chances to continue at times into the new week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Showers and storms have been flaring up right along a frontal boundary today. Activity will continue this evening across parts of central MS as this cold front gradually drifts farther to the southeast. A few showers could also linger overnight before fizzling out by early tomorrow morning. Expect overnight lows to drip to the middle 60s tonight.

Showers and storms are developing right along a frontal boundary this afternoon. Heavy downpours and lightning will be possible with any this activity. #mswx pic.twitter.com/TbodLO9Ixq — Peyton Garrison WLBT (@peytongwx) May 22, 2022

With the front just to our east Monday, temperatures will likely be slightly cooler than normal. We’re expect more spots to top out in the lower 80s tomorrow afternoon. A few isolated downpours will also be possible later in the day, but we likely won’t see much in the way of rain/storms tomorrow.

Better chances for rain are expected into Tuesday another disturbance passes overhead before another cold front sweeps through late Wednesday/early Thursday. Periods of rain and storms will be possible at times these days with some storms possibly on the stronger side, mainly on Wednesday. Highs should stay in the 80s through much of this week as well. By Friday in Memorial Day Weekend, high pressure will build back in behind the cold front allowing for dry weather to return by the holiday weekend.

Talkin’ Tropics: We are also monitoring the first tropical disturbance of 2022 today. This disturbance of showers and storms, located in the northern Gulf of Mexico, only has a 10% chance of formation over the next 48 hours. So, development is highly unlikely. We also aren’t expecting any local impacts since it will stay off to our east. This is a good reminder that hurricane season is upon us and officially starts in 10 days!

Although tropical development is highly unlikely with this disturbance, this is a good reminder that hurricane season is upon us and officially starts in 10 days! #mswx #Tropics https://t.co/O4oWlKVTdN — Peyton Garrison WLBT (@peytongwx) May 22, 2022

