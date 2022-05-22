Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Endangered/Missing Child Alert issued for Ocean Springs teen

Deandria Johnson
Deandria Johnson(MBI)
By Jordon Gray
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 11:22 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for an Ocean Springs teen.

Deandria Johnson, 13, is described as a Black female around five feet, nine inches tall, with long black curly hair and brown eyes.

On Saturday, May 21, Johnson was last seen around 10:40 a.m. in the 3100 block of Bienville Boulevard, wearing a pink shirt and blue jeans.

If anyone has information regarding Johnson’s whereabouts, contact the Ocean Springs Police Department at (228) 875-2211.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(L) Robert A. Metten | (M) Edward G. Hawthorn | (R) Matthew P. Gordon
Arrests made in Byram ATV chop shop investigation
JXN Fest cancels one week before show due to ‘unforeseen circumstances’
The Jackson Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred on Ashwood Street.
JPD: Man in critical condition after being shot in stomach over money
Train hits 18-wheeler in Flowood, causing traffic to be closed for ‘undetermined amount of time’
Old Flowood Dr. reopened following crash involving train, 18-wheeler
Police are on the scene at a shooting at Medgar Evers and Marydell.
JPD arrests man accused of killing cousin

Latest News

Large crowd gathers for Huntington’s Disease walk in Brandon
MS Black Panthers denounce shooting in Buffalo, New York
‘Prank gone wrong’: 15-year-old shot in chest, killed by friend in Jackson
Large crowd gathers for Huntington's Disease walk in Brandon