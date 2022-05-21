Vicksburg gears up for its inaugural arts and music festival

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Vicksburg is sending a big thank you to residents and visitors tomorrow with a music and arts festival.

Preparations are underway now for the inaugural outdoor festival. The street in front of the Vicksburg Convention Center will be blocked off Saturday for a free event that celebrates the city.

“We thought it was time to come together and show our appreciation to the citizens of Vicksburg and the surrounding area,” said Mayor George Flaggs.

The Vicksburg lead administrator said the city wanted to show its gratitude for how successfully it handled COVID and rebounded. The first Vicksburg Arts and Music Festival will offer live music, food, and artists exhibiting their works.

Inside the convention center Friday, vendors were setting up for the pop-up shop to offer their wares. Artist and Vicksburg native Tony Davenport painted the flier for the event and coordinated the artist exhibition.

“Tony himself will actually take the stage at 2:30 to paint live in front of an audience with music backgrounds,” said Vicksburg Convention Center Executive Director Erin Southard. “We are looking forward to a fun day and night of music, celebration, food, libations.”

This event will also highlight Vicksburg’s comeback after the pandemic.

“Our sales tax is up 17 percent. Our gaming tax is up 14 percent, and it continues to rise because people know that they can feel safe in Vicksburg, and it’s a great environment for families and friends,” Flaggs added.

The Vicksburg Arts and Music Festival is Saturday from 2 - 10 p.m. A motorcoach will provide free rides to pick-up attendees parking in the garage and on surrounding streets.

