JPD: Man in critical condition after being shot in stomach over money

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred on Ashwood Street.

According to JPD, the victim was shot once in the stomach by his cousin Deerick Weekly after a fight over money.

The victim was transported by AMR to a local hospital in critical condition.

Weekly was transported to JPD Headquarters and charged.

