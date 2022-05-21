Connect. Shop. Support Local.
JPD: Man in critical condition after being shot in stomach over money

Crime tape
The Jackson Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred on Ashwood Street.(Aranami / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 6:40 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred on Ashwood Street.

According to JPD, the victim was shot once in the stomach by his cousin Deerick Weekly after a fight over money.

The victim was transported by AMR to a local hospital in critical condition.

Weekly was transported to JPD Headquarters and charged.

