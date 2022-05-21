First Alert Forecast: Stormy weather is on the way for us! We are looking at a Marginal Risk for storms Saturday and Sunday. Temps return to the 80s

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Good Morning this Saturday!

Showers and storms returning to the area Saturday late afternoon and Sunday morning! We are under a Marginal Risk on both Saturday and Sunday!

We are experiencing warm and muggy conditions out there this morning.

Cloudy conditions are expected to start us off this morning. By the afternoon, we are expecting some daytime heating to happen during the day.

Saturday, rain chances move in with a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon going into the evening. Highs fall to the low 90s. During the evening, Lows return to the upper 60s.

Marginal Risk for strong storms on our Saturday. (WLBT)

Sunday, rain chances continue throughout the area with a 60% chance of storm possible. This will be our next cold front moving through the area bringing our temperatures to the low 80s.

Marginal Risk for strong storms on Sunday! (WLBT)

Monday and Tuesday temperatures continue into the low to mid-80s for the Highs. Lows fall to the mid-60s. Rain chances continue between 40 to 50% chance of showers following the front pushing through the area.

Wednesday, our rain chances continue throughout the area with a 50% chance of showers and a few storms possible! Highs on Wednesday, the mid to upper 80s with Lows falling to the mid-60s.

Thursday, temperatures return to the low 80s with a 40% chance of showers and storms.

Thank you for watching WLBT’s First Alert Weather!

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.