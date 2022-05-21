Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
First Alert Forecast: rainy and stormy periods to continue through Sunday

Showers & storms likely into week ahead
Showers & storms likely into week ahead(WLBT)
By Peyton Garrison
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Pop-up showers and storms will continue across the region the afternoon and evening. If storms are able to turn strong to severe, they could be capable of producing hail and gusty winds in addition to heavy rain and frequent lightning. Additional showers and storms will be possible overnight into early Sunday morning as a cold front slowly drops in from the northwest. With clouds and potentially rain around tonight, expected overnight lows to fall to the lower 70s.

Periods of rain and storms will be around throughout Sunday as well as the front passes through, especially during the morning and early afternoon hours. High temperatures will be a bit cooler out tomorrow afternoon in the lower to middle 80s since there will likely be more clouds around and more widespread shower activity.

The unsettled weather pattern as well as high in the 80s look stick around with us through much of the new work week. Expect there to be a daily chance for showers and possibly storms each day up until Thursday. By Friday into Memorial Day Weekend, high pressure will start to build back in as an upper low exits to the east. This will result in drier weather going forward into the holiday weekend with temperatures trending upwards.

